BRIEF-GM says anticipates impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
(Follows alerts)
Dec 15 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc declared its first dividend since emerging from bankruptcy in 2008, and forecast a 10-15 percent rise in 2012 earnings.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 3.75 cents a share in March to shareholders of record as on Feb. 15, it said in a statement.
Solutia also forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.30 a share, above the $2.00 it expects for 2011. Analysts expect $2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The St. Louis-based company expects 2012 revenue at $2.12-$2.27 billion, while analysts, on average, expect a revenue of $2.23 billion.
Solutia shares closed at $14.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards cross body and small leather goods
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).