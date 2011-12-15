(Follows alerts)

Dec 15 Specialty chemicals maker Solutia Inc declared its first dividend since emerging from bankruptcy in 2008, and forecast a 10-15 percent rise in 2012 earnings.

It will pay a quarterly dividend of 3.75 cents a share in March to shareholders of record as on Feb. 15, it said in a statement.

Solutia also forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.00-$2.30 a share, above the $2.00 it expects for 2011. Analysts expect $2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The St. Louis-based company expects 2012 revenue at $2.12-$2.27 billion, while analysts, on average, expect a revenue of $2.23 billion.

