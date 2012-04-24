BRUSSELS, April 24 Solvay is not
currently looking to make a large acquisition but is instead
planning smaller bolt-on buys, its chief executive-designate
told an investor event on Tuesday.
"If I think of a bigger transaction it's probably not today
the priority," Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, who becomes chief
executive on May 11, said at the investor conference in London.
The company said earlier on Tuesday that it was looking for
bolt-on buys as part of a growth plan that should increase
recurring core profit by half in four years.
