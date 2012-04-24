BRUSSELS, April 24 Solvay is not currently looking to make a large acquisition but is instead planning smaller bolt-on buys, its chief executive-designate told an investor event on Tuesday.

"If I think of a bigger transaction it's probably not today the priority," Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, who becomes chief executive on May 11, said at the investor conference in London.

The company said earlier on Tuesday that it was looking for bolt-on buys as part of a growth plan that should increase recurring core profit by half in four years. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)