BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian chemicals firm Solvay will supply electrolyte for the electric batteries used in Bluecar, the electric car in the Autolib car sharing scheme in the French city of Lyon, it said on Thursday.

Solvay said its Aroma Performance division will supply lithium salt grades to two affiliates of the Bollore Group , the holding company of French billionaire Vincent Bollore that created the car.

It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)