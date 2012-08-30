UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian chemicals firm Solvay will supply electrolyte for the electric batteries used in Bluecar, the electric car in the Autolib car sharing scheme in the French city of Lyon, it said on Thursday.
Solvay said its Aroma Performance division will supply lithium salt grades to two affiliates of the Bollore Group , the holding company of French billionaire Vincent Bollore that created the car.
It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources