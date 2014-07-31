BRIEF-Tempur Sealy amends rights plan to add qualified offer exemption provision
* Tempur Sealy amends rights plan to add qualified offer exemption provision
July 31 Solvay S.A. : Solvay To Sell Its Us based eco services business unit to ccmp capital
* Has signed a binding agreement to sell its sulfuric acid virgin production and regeneration business eco services to affiliates of ccmp capital advisors, llc.
* Transaction terms correspond to an enterprise value of us$ 890 million (eur 660 million), which represents just over 8,0x adjusted ebitda for last twelve months ending june 30(th), 2014
* Completion of transaction, expected in q4, is subject to customary closing conditions
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina
* Stratus properties inc. Announces declaration of $1.00 per share special cash dividend; conclusion of board's review of strategic alternatives