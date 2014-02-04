BRIEF-Mastercard names Randall Tucker as chief inclusion officer
* Tucker succeeds Donna Johnson, who retired in december 2016
BRUSSELS Feb 4 Solvay SA : * Says to increase natural soda ash production capacity in the U.S. * To increase annual production capacity at Green River plant in Wyoming by 150,000 metric tons as of early next year * Says construction works have already begun to expand production capacity at Green River Rrona mine
* Tucker succeeds Donna Johnson, who retired in december 2016
* Analysts say rival offer unlikely (Adds details on Mobileye's partnerships, competitors and technology)
* To expand animal nutrition capabilities with new facilities in Xiangtan and Nanjing, China