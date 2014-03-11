BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
BRUSSELS, March 11 Solvay SA : * Final phase of EU clearance process - commission puts Solvay and Ineos remedy package up for market testing * Says discussions with the commission will continue during the market testing phase * Remedy package will be tested in lieu of the remedy package initially submitted on February 27th * The parties are confident that the proposed joint venture will ultimately secure clearance. * Ineos, Solvay will continue to run their businesses separately until completion of transaction
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* HBM Healthcare Investments (Cayman) Ltd reports a 8.14 percent passive stake in ObsEva SA as of January 25, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2n2yKV3) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would benefit the wealthiest U.S. households at more than five times the rate for middle-income families, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.