Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
Oct 13 Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA has won a contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc's latest smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on Monday.
Solvay will supply polyether ether ketone polymer (PEEK) a colorless thermoplastic polymer, for internal parts of the iPhone 6 models, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Neither Solvay nor Apple could immediately be reached for comment.
Apple's new iPhones, which became available in September, logged a record 4 million pre-orders on the first day.
PEEK, used in various industries like medical, aerospace and automotive, is popular for its strength and rigidity and is known to withstand high temperatures. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.