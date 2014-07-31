BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Thursday that it agreed to sell its U.S. based sulphuric acid production unit Eco Services to private equity group CCMP Capital.
Solvay said the deal was based on an enterprise value of $890 million.
The Belgian group said it sold the unit because it did not fit within its overall strategy. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
* Macellum Capital Management says comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.