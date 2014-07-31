BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Thursday that it agreed to sell its U.S. based sulphuric acid production unit Eco Services to private equity group CCMP Capital.

Solvay said the deal was based on an enterprise value of $890 million.

The Belgian group said it sold the unit because it did not fit within its overall strategy. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)