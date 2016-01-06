BRUSSELS Jan 6 Belgian chemicals group Solvay
is planning to sell its polyamide business and has
given Goldman Sachs a mandate to find a buyer, Belgian business
daily De Tijd said on Wednesday.
Polyamides, which can take the form of nylon, are used in
textiles, carpets, clothing and car seats. Solvay declined to
comment on the article, which cited multiple unidentified
sources.
Solvay's chief executive said in a media interview in 2014
that the company was looking to revamp its polyamides business
before considering a possible sale. It completed a cost saving
programme in 2014.
The functional polymers division, of which polyamides is by
far the largest component, recorded sales in the first nine
months of last year of 1.16 billion euros ($1.25 billion), a
decline of 10 percent, but core profit (recurring earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 24
percent to 119 million euros.
Solvay has steadily shifted from a base chemical and
plastics company to one making speciality materials used by the
oil and gas sector or in cosmetics and high-performance
polymers.
De Tijd said a number of financial or industrial players
could be buyers. BASF is one of the world's largest
producers of polyamides.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)