(Adds CEO comments, detail on outlook)

BRUSSELS Feb 26 Belgian chemicals group Solvay expects underlying operating profit to grow in 2014 thanks to a new acquisition and as markets recover, it said on Wednesday.

Its results for 2013 were impacted by lower prices for natural guar, used to facilitate oil and gas drilling, and the phasing out of carbon credit sales.

"I think the exceptionals are behind us. On top of the growth that (recently acquired) Chemlogics will bring, we expect to produce core profit growth," Solvay Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told a conference call.

In 2013, Solvay bought Chemlogics, a U.S. maker of chemicals for the oil and gas industry, for $1.3 billion.

Recurring core profit fell 6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 to 384 million euros ($527 million), but was above the 373 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Clamadieu denied reports in the French press that said he was in line to become the next CEO of utility group EDF .

"I can just deny any willingness to move from my job to another one. I'm not a candidate to replace Henri Proglio if he has to be replaced," he said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Foo Yun Chee and Mark Potter)