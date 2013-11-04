LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Belgian chemicals maker Solvay on Monday opened books on a two-part hybrid euro benchmark bond, furthering the product's migration away from its roots in the utilities sector and into more cyclical and higher beta industries.

Following a pan-European roadshow last week, the company, rated Baa1/BBB+ by Moody's/S&P at the senior level, started marketing a perpetual non-call 5.5-year tranche with initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 325bp area, and a perpetual non-call 10-year part at mid-swaps plus 370bp area, both for pricing later in the day.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are running the deal, with HSBC acting as sole structuring adviser and sole global co-ordinator. ING has been mandated as passive bookrunner.

Proceeds will help finance the company's acquisition of US firm Chemlogics, announced in early October.

The new securities are expected to be rated two notches below senior, at Baa3/BBB-. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)