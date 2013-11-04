(ADDS latest pricing update, background)

By Josie Cox and Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Solvay uncovered strong demand for its two-part hybrid euro benchmark bond on Monday, which allowed leads to tighten price guidance even though the Belgian chemicals maker is a cyclical and higher-beta credit.

Proceeds will help finance the acquisition of US firm Chemlogics that was announced in early October. Bankers said the decision to issue hybrids was relatively bold.

As the first chemicals company deal to appear in the most recent wave of hybrid issuance, bankers said, pricing and guidance has had to be based mostly on investor feedback.

Following a pan-European roadshow last week, Solvay, rated Baa1/BBB+ by Moody's/S&P at the senior level, started marketing a perpetual non-call 5.5-year tranche at mid-swaps plus 325bp area, and a perpetual non-call 10-year part at mid-swaps plus 370bp area, both for pricing later on Monday.

The new securities are expected to be rated two notches below senior, at Baa3/BBB-.

By mid-morning, combined books had reached in excess of EUR6.5bn, slightly skewed towards the tranche with the shorter call, allowing leads to revise guidance to mid-swaps plus 310bp area and plus 355bp area respectively.

Final terms were set shortly after 11:15am London time, as the order book ballooned past the EUR10bn mark. The non-call 5.5 year tranche is sized at EUR700m and the non-call 10 is EUR500m, with the final spread set tight to revised guidance on both tranches at 300bp and 345bp over swaps, respectively.

This equates to a 4.2% and 5.43% yield. Allocations and pricing will follow in the afternoon.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are running the deal, with HSBC acting as sole structuring adviser and sole global co-ordinator. ING has been mandated as passive bookrunner.

As has become standard with the hybrid product, the notes - first callable in May 2019 and November 2023 respectively - will be subject to a 25bp coupon step-up if not called in May 2024 and November 2023, and a 75bp step-up if not called in May 2039 and November 2043.