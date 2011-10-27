* Solvay REBITDA 264 mln euros vs forecast 261 mln

* Solvay Q3 revenue 1.63 bln euros vs forecast 1.68 bln

* Rhodia REBITDA 273 mln euros, up 16 pct from year ago

* Solvay sees gradual slowdown in demand (Adds details)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay said it expects a gradual slowdown in demand, but kept its full-year outlook for improved core profit as price hikes helped to offset a spike in energy costs in the third quarter.

Solvay, which bought French group Rhodia in September, said it had third-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) of 264 million euros, in line with analysts' estimates of 261 million euros.

Slowing economic growth is starting to hit demand for chemical products, such as plastics used in construction or consumer goods, while higher raw materials prices are also eroding margins.

"Despite the current softening in some of its markets, Solvay expects as foreseen to improve its operating result both in chemicals and in plastics in 2011," the company said in a statement, adding that demand for vinyls and special chemicals has slowed.

It reiterated Rhodia's outlook for 2011 core profit to exceed 1 billion euros.

Solvay, which is the world's leading maker of soda ash used to produce glass, completed its 3.4 billion euro acquisition of French specialty chemicals group Rhodia in mid-September, but it will not report consolidated results until the fourth quarter.

On Thursday, Rhodia reported quarterly REBITDA of 273 million euros, up 16 percent from the 235 million euros it reported in the year-ago period. Sales rose 22.8 percent to 1.67 billion euros. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sara Webb)