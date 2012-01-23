PARIS Jan 23 Belgian chemical group Solvay is well-placed to weather the economic crisis thanks to its exposure to fast-developing countries, its deputy chief executive said.

"Today there is no real sign of a slowdown in our portfolio," Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, also CEO designate, told journalists on Monday.

Solvay makes 40 percent of its sales in developing countries in Asia and Latin America.

Clamadieu said Europe was marked by a slowdown in the construction market. The United States, he said, was picking up again.

Solvay shares began trading in Paris on Monday in a dual listing following last year's aquisition of French group Rhodia.

The group hopes that one day it will become part of France's main CAC 40 index, CEO Christian Jourquin said. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Dan Lalor)