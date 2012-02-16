* Q4 core profit down 23 pct at 355 mln euros vs 411 mln
forecast
* Took 50 mln eur impairment as used up inventories
* Sees uncertain conditions in Europe
* Shares up as much as 8 pct to five-month high
(Recasts, updates shares, adds analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Chemicals and plastics
firm Solvay said on Thursday it was experiencing a
broad market recovery after a sell-off of inventories depressed
its fourth-quarter profit.
Shares in the 150-year-old Belgian company opened down 5
percent as investors initially focused on the weaker figures,
then recovered to be as much as 8 percent higher.
Solvay, the world's largest maker of soda ash, an ingredient
for glass, said that while conditions in Europe and some market
segments were uncertain it was witnessing a gradual overall
recovery.
"Some confidence is coming back on one side, and on the
other side there is also an actual need to buy products because
their inventories are empty," said Jacques van Rijckevorsel, the
head of the plastics division, which took the biggest hit at the
end of the year.
Solvay said fourth-quarter recurring core profit fell 23
percent to 355 million euros ($464 million), well below the 411
million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll.
However these results, now incorporating results from
recently acquired French specialty chemicals group Rhodia,
included a 50 million euros hit from converting inventories into
cash designed as a defence against in uncertain economic times.
"Initially you could say this is a very weak set of
numbers," said Petercam analyst Jan van den Bossche.
"But you need to balance this with the fact that there was
50 million euros of inventory impairments in the overall group
profitability, so if you extract that then you would come much
closer to the consensus."
Solvay said that sales of vinyls fell by 10 percent in
Europe in the fourth quarter as the sovereign debt crisis made
customers cautious about holding stocks of vinyls, a plastic
used in building and consumer goods.
Its buy-out of Rhodia last year lifted its exposure to
faster growing markets such as China and Brazil to 40 percent,
and allowed it to further tap into higher-margin specialty
chemicals.
Dutch peer AkzoNobel NV also saw its shares swing
from negative into positive territory during the day as
investors took a second look at disappointing full-year profits
and took heart from the fact the company was passing on raw
material prices.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
