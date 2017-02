BRUSSELS Feb 16 Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay said Europe is suffering a mild recession, with the construction sector being particularly weak.

"The issue today is really Europe, there we see a lot of uncertainties, probably a mild recession and uncertainties with a specific focus on some market segments," incoming chief executive Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told a news conference on Thursday.

"We are suffering in the businesses which are linked to construction." (Reporting By Ben Deighton)