BRUSSELS, April 24 Chemicals and plastics firm Solvay said on Tuesday trading conditions were significantly better in the first quarter of this year than at the end of 2011.
The company added that it had the flexibility to make bolt-on acquisitions in a statement released before an investor day in London.
It said it should make a recurring core profit (EBITDA) of 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) in 2016 due to changes it is making in the company.
($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
Next In Basic Materials
UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
Britain's FTSE retreats from one-month peak, mid-cap index snaps winning streak
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.