AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter core profit as price hikes offset a spike in energy costs, and stuck to its outlook for improved full-year profit.

Solvay, which bought French group Rhodia in September, said it had recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) of 264 million euros, in line with analysts' estimates of 261 million euros. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)