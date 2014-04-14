Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BRUSSELS, April 14 EU antitrust regulators will clear a PVC joint venture between Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS after the Belgian chemicals group agreed to sell five sites across Europe to ease competition concerns, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.
"The deal will be approved by the European Commission," said one of the sources, who declined to be named because the decision is not public yet.
Solvay last month said it would sell sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BADEN BADEN, March 18 Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies pledged on Saturday to finalise new banking regulations, easing concerns that the new U.S. administration would pull out of a long-delayed global accord known as Basel III.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday.