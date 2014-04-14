BRUSSELS, April 14 EU antitrust regulators will clear a PVC joint venture between Solvay and Swiss-based INEOS after the Belgian chemicals group agreed to sell five sites across Europe to ease competition concerns, two persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

"The deal will be approved by the European Commission," said one of the sources, who declined to be named because the decision is not public yet.

Solvay last month said it would sell sites in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and the Netherlands. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)