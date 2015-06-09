BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Commission on
Tuesday approved Luxembourg-based ICIG as the buyer of assets
belonging to chemical groups INEOS and Solvay, a
regulatory step necessary to clear a joint venture of the latter
two groups.
INEOS and Solvay agreed to sell certain factories in
Germany, France, Belgium, Britain and the Netherlands in
exchange for the clearance of a PVC joint venture which will
become the world's second-biggest producer after Japan's
Shin-Etsu.
The European Commission, which acts as the competition
watchdog in the European Union, cleared the joint venture deal
in May 2014, stipulating that the two groups had to divest
certain assets to allay competition concerns.
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)