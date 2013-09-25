LONDON, Sept 25 Solvay Energy Services, CDC
Climat and Japanese trading house Marubeni Corporation
have formed a joint venture to finance an energy efficiency
project at Solvay's rare earth processing plant in
France, the companies said.
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
The project involves revamping the gas turbine at the plant
in La Rochelle and replacing the fuel oil boiler with a more
efficient heat recovery steam generator which will reduce energy
consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, the firms said in a
statement.
The companies intend to undertake larger-scale projects to
reduce energy use and emissions at Solvay plants and other
facilities in Europe, they said.
Solvay Energy Services is a subsidiary of Belgian chemicals
and plastics company Solvay SA, while CDC Climat is a
subsidiary of French public investment group Caisse des Depots
et Consignations.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)