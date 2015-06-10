(Adds CEO comment, share price reaction)
BRUSSELS, June 10 Belgian chemicals group Solvay
will generate more cost savings by 2016 than
previously forecast, it said on Wednesday, adding that it is
confident of hitting its 2016 profit target.
The group, which makes products ranging from food additives
to lubricants for oil extraction, now expects to achieve 800
million euros ($909 million) of cost savings, up from its
previous estimate of 670 million euros.
It retained its 2016 target for core profit between 2.3
billion euros and 2.5 billion euros, ahead of analysts'
expectations of 2.07 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Last year's core profit was 1.78 billion euros.
Solvay, which set its medium-term targets in 2013, gave no
detailed outlook for 2015 beyond, saying that its growth would
be "solid". It is aiming for average core profit growth of 10
percent between 2013 and 2016. Last year's core profit was 1.78
billion euros
"The reason we are confident (of achieving our 2016
objective) is that we have eight or nine new plants starting up
this year," Chief Executive Jean Pierre Clamadieu told a
conference call ahead of the group's capital markets day.
Solvay's shares rose 3.4 percent in early Wednesday trading,
making them the strongest performer on a little-changed STOXX
600 European Chemicals Index.
KBC Securities, with an "accumulate" rating for Solvay, said
retention of the profit forecast was effectively an upgrade
because it now includes about 0.1 billion euros of recently
divested assets.
Clamadieu added that the group could exceed its 2016 core
profit margin target of 18 percent. The margin was 17.5 percent
last year.
"The 18 percent is a floor but I'm confident we'll be above
this floor next year," he said.
That forecast was based on its projection for average core
profit growth of 10 percent between 2013 and 2016, the company
added.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and David Goodman)