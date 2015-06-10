(Adds CEO comment, share price reaction)

BRUSSELS, June 10 Belgian chemicals group Solvay will generate more cost savings by 2016 than previously forecast, it said on Wednesday, adding that it is confident of hitting its 2016 profit target.

The group, which makes products ranging from food additives to lubricants for oil extraction, now expects to achieve 800 million euros ($909 million) of cost savings, up from its previous estimate of 670 million euros.

It retained its 2016 target for core profit between 2.3 billion euros and 2.5 billion euros, ahead of analysts' expectations of 2.07 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters data. Last year's core profit was 1.78 billion euros.

Solvay, which set its medium-term targets in 2013, gave no detailed outlook for 2015 beyond, saying that its growth would be "solid". It is aiming for average core profit growth of 10 percent between 2013 and 2016.

"The reason we are confident (of achieving our 2016 objective) is that we have eight or nine new plants starting up this year," Chief Executive Jean Pierre Clamadieu told a conference call ahead of the group's capital markets day.

Solvay's shares rose 3.4 percent in early Wednesday trading, making them the strongest performer on a little-changed STOXX 600 European Chemicals Index.

KBC Securities, with an "accumulate" rating for Solvay, said retention of the profit forecast was effectively an upgrade because it now includes about 0.1 billion euros of recently divested assets.

Clamadieu added that the group could exceed its 2016 core profit margin target of 18 percent. The margin was 17.5 percent last year.

"The 18 percent is a floor but I'm confident we'll be above this floor next year," he said.

That forecast was based on its projection for average core profit growth of 10 percent between 2013 and 2016, the company added. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Goodman)