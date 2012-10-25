UPDATE 2-German drugmaker Stada surges after bid approaches from Cinven and rival
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Adds other suitors, non-executive board's stance, considerations of joint bid with Polpharma)
BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay reported a greater than expected core profit on Thursday, with strong expansion of its base and consumer chemicals and of specialty plastics.
The maker of PVC used for building and soda ash for glass said its third-quarter recurring core profit rose 4 percent to 554 million euros ($718.5 million). The average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 515 million euros.
Solvay said that despite a fragile economy, synergy benefits and savings meant that it expected to make a recurring core profit this year roughly the same as last year ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
Feb 13 Dar Al Dawa Development And Investment Co :
* General Electric Co - Co and Aluminium of Greece signed a 10-year agreement to implement digital smelter solutions for AOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: