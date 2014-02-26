BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
BRUSSELS Feb 26 Solvay SA : * Says rebitda at EUR 384 m, down (6)% yoy * Q4 adjusted EBIT at EUR 131 m (EUR 342 m in 2012) * Q4 net sales 2.41 billion euros (Reuters poll forecast 2.40 billion euros) * Says Q4 adjusted EPS at EUR 0.30 (EUR 2.39 in 2012) * Q4 group net sales at EUR 9,938 m, down (5)% yoy * Says confident that 2014 will show rebitda growth supported by the delivery of excellence programs. * In 2014, group will continue its transformation with a specific focus on the completion of initiated projects. * Says so far into the year some end markets shown early signs of improvement
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago