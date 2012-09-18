BRUSSELS, Sept 18 EU Commissioner Michel Barnier proposed on Tuesday to delay by one year the implementation of so-called Solvency II, the new capital requirements for insurers, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The source said Barnier presented his plan to representatives of the European Union member states and the European Parliament.

