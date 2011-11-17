* Delay comes hours before Energy Secretary testifies
* Will take bids until Jan. 17
* If no buyers emerge, will auction off assets late Jan
By Jeremy Pelofsky and Roberta Rampton
Nov 17 Solyndra LLC, the failed solar panel
maker at the center of a political firestorm in Washington, did
not receive any acceptable bids by a Wednesday night deadline,
and postponed an auction for its California manufacturing plant
for two months.
The extra time will allow potential "turnkey" buyers to
examine Solyndra's assets, the company's lawyers said in a
notice filed in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.
The postponement came hours before a Capitol Hill hearing
where Republicans are expected to grill Energy Secretary Steven
Chu over his role in decisions on a $535 million loan guarantee
for Solyndra. [ID:nN1E7AE21N]
Chu has said the Energy Department restructured the debt
when the company ran out of cash in a last-chance deal, one the
department hoped would result in the best recovery of taxpayer
money even if the company failed.
The lack of strong bids could bolster Republican arguments
the department did not properly assess Solyndra's true value.
Other U.S. solar companies that have filed for bankruptcy
this year as prices for panels plunged were unable to find a
buyer for the entire business.
Solyndra has said it hopes to find a "turnkey" buyer who
can step in, restart production and rehire some of the
company's 1,000 idled workers.
The company had been set to auction its assets on Friday, a
sale that will now happen on Jan. 19 providing acceptable
"turnkey" bids are received by Jan. 17 -- a timetable it said
it set after consulting with key creditors.
"While no acceptable turnkey bid was received by the prior
bid deadline, parties continue to express interest in acquiring
the debtors' assets on a turnkey basis," the filing said,
noting the "complexity" of the company requires more time for
potential buyers to conduct due diligence.
If no acceptable bids come forward, Solyndra plans to seek
court approval to auction off assets during the last week of
January, the filing said.
That backup plan would see separate sales of Solyndra's
intellectual property, real estate and equipment, a source
close to the sale told Reuters earlier this week.
[ID:nN1E7AE105]
"The debtors believe that this 'dual track' process will
maximize value," the notice said.
The bankruptcy case is In re Solyndra LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12799
(Editing by Peter Cooney)