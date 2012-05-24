May 24 A United States trustee has objected to
Solyndra LLC's motion to increase its debtor-in-possession (DIP)
financing, saying the solar panel maker has not shown
significant progress with its plans to emerge from bankruptcy
protection.
Solyndra, which received $535 million in federal loan
guarantees, filed for bankruptcy last September as it succumbed
to pressure from Chinese rivals.
The company, which is yet to file a reorganization plan,
has failed so far to attract bids from buyers who could restart
production.
The bankruptcy has been an election-year embarrassment for
the Obama administration as Republican lawmakers jumped on it as
an example of failed energy policy and government waste.
Solyndra, which received $4 million in DIP financing from
venture capital firm Argonaut Ventures LLC, is seeking to borrow
an additional $3 million to help it pay administrative expenses.
In her motion, U.S. Trustee Roberta A. DeAngelis said it was
not clear why the company had an immediate need to pay more on
professional fees, especially as there has been no sign of
significant progress on a reorganization plan.
DeAngelis said the financing would be for "catch-up"
payments to the company's counsel, chief restructuring officer
and others who went over-budget in prior periods.
The bankruptcy case is In re Solyndra LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12799.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)