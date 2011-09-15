WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 15 A fired Solyndra
worker was among the seven members appointed on Thursday to an
official committee of unsecured creditors as part of the solar
panel maker's bankruptcy.
The committee will have a voice in the bankruptcy, speaking
on behalf of the company's thousands of unsecured creditors,
who are likely to get very little of the money they are owed.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, shut down
production, laid off about 1,000 workers and left suppliers in
the lurch.
The money-losing start-up was funded in part with a $535
million government-guaranteed loan. A company attorney told the
Delaware bankruptcy court earlier this month that Solyndra was
unlikely to repay the government loan in full.
Republican lawmakers are investigating whether the
company's investors used political influence to secure the
government loan, which was a centerpiece to the White House's
policy of supporting clean technology energy companies.
The company plans to spend the next few weeks trying to
find a buyer who can restart its idled production and rehire
some of the staff.
The company representatives told creditors at Thursday's
meeting that they had an estimated $40 million in unsecured
debt.
Unsecured creditor committees are appointed by the U.S.
Trustee, a Department of Justice official. The committees are
given money by bankrupt companies to hire attorneys and
financial advisers to assess a company's reorganization plan.
Bankrupt companies generally want the approval of the
unsecured creditors committee to smooth their exit from
bankruptcy.
Peter Kohlstadt was appointed to the committee along with
six companies that appeared to be suppliers. Kohlstadt has
filed a lawsuit seeking class action status against the company
for violating the WARN Act, which requires large companies give
staff 60 days' notice before layoffs.
Suppliers attending the meeting said the company was
placing orders just days before it announced the shutdown. Two
suppliers said July and August were the busiest months for
orders from Solyndra.
Neither supplier wanted to be identified because of their
roles as part of the official committee.
One supplier said his company had problems in March getting
paid by Solyndra, but the company came through at the last
minute. Solyndra officials had said they expected to be
cash-flow positive by early next year, one supplier said.
(Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)