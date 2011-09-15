WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 15 A fired Solyndra worker was among the seven members appointed on Thursday to an official committee of unsecured creditors as part of the solar panel maker's bankruptcy.

The committee will have a voice in the bankruptcy, speaking on behalf of the company's thousands of unsecured creditors, who are likely to get very little of the money they are owed.

Solyndra filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, shut down production, laid off about 1,000 workers and left suppliers in the lurch.

The money-losing start-up was funded in part with a $535 million government-guaranteed loan. A company attorney told the Delaware bankruptcy court earlier this month that Solyndra was unlikely to repay the government loan in full.

Republican lawmakers are investigating whether the company's investors used political influence to secure the government loan, which was a centerpiece to the White House's policy of supporting clean technology energy companies.

The company plans to spend the next few weeks trying to find a buyer who can restart its idled production and rehire some of the staff.

The company representatives told creditors at Thursday's meeting that they had an estimated $40 million in unsecured debt.

Unsecured creditor committees are appointed by the U.S. Trustee, a Department of Justice official. The committees are given money by bankrupt companies to hire attorneys and financial advisers to assess a company's reorganization plan.

Bankrupt companies generally want the approval of the unsecured creditors committee to smooth their exit from bankruptcy.

Peter Kohlstadt was appointed to the committee along with six companies that appeared to be suppliers. Kohlstadt has filed a lawsuit seeking class action status against the company for violating the WARN Act, which requires large companies give staff 60 days' notice before layoffs.

Suppliers attending the meeting said the company was placing orders just days before it announced the shutdown. Two suppliers said July and August were the busiest months for orders from Solyndra.

Neither supplier wanted to be identified because of their roles as part of the official committee.

One supplier said his company had problems in March getting paid by Solyndra, but the company came through at the last minute. Solyndra officials had said they expected to be cash-flow positive by early next year, one supplier said. (Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)