WASHINGTON Feb 15 Republicans in the
House of Representatives on Wednesday threatened to subpoena
five White House aides in their investigation of Solyndra LLC,
the failed solar panel maker that received more than $500
million in federal loan guarantees.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton and
Cliff Stearns, the lawmaker who has led the probe, said the
committee would vote on Friday to subpoena the staffers unless
the White House makes them available to testify.
They are Kevin Carroll, Kelly Colyar and Fouad Saad of the
Office of Management and Budget, Heather Zichal, a top White
House energy official, and Aditya Kumar, who worked for former
White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel and now works for Vice
President Joe Biden.
The White House had no immediate comment.
The committee has previously issued subpoenas for White
House documents related to the Energy Department's $535 million
loan guarantee to Solyndra, which filed for bankruptcy last year
and was raided by the FBI.
The California company's failure has been an embarrassment
for the White House after President Barack Obama visited the
company in 2010. His administration has promoted clean energy as
one way to create jobs.
Republicans have used the loan guarantee to criticize Obama
leading up to the 2012 presidential elections.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Xavier Briand)