* FBI, DOE in joint investigation of Solyndra
* Solyndra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week
* Lawmakers seek to question Solyndra CEO
(Adds Solyndra spokesman comments, background, bylines;
previous dateline LOS ANGELES)
By Poornima Gupta and Nichola Groom
FREMONT, Calif./LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 FBI agents
searched the offices of Solyndra on Thursday, the U.S. solar
start-up that received millions of dollars in federal loan
guarantees before filing for bankruptcy this week.
The search comes amid intensifying pressure on the Obama
administration, which championed Solyndra as being at the
forefront of solar technology when President Barack Obama
visited the company's Fremont, California, facility in 2010.
The FBI said it was searching for materials, including
documents, but did not offer more specifics.
"We are executing search warrants at Solyndra regarding a
joint FBI and Department of Energy Office of Inspector General
investigation," Julianne Sohn of the FBI said in an email.
DOE officials confirmed the search but also declined to
give any additional information.
About 30 FBI agents were inside the new manufacturing
building Solyndra constructed with government-backed funds,
according to company spokesman David Miller, who said the focus
of the search appeared to be paperwork and computers.
"It's been quite a surprising morning," Miller said from
outside the company's headquarters, where a group of reporters
and TV cameras were gathered to witness the search.
The FBI agents arrived at 7 a.m. local time and were
already executing their search when the company's remaining 100
employees showed up for work, Miller said.
Those workers, including human resources personnel and
those cleaning up manufacturing tools, carried on winding down
the company's operations as the search went on, Miller said.
Solyndra laid off more than 1,000 workers last week and
will go down to about 60 workers next week, he added.
Solyndra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this
week. [ID:nL3E7K61R0] The company received a $535 million loan
guarantee from the federal government in 2009 and raised more
than $700 million in venture capital funding in recent years
from investors including Argonaut Ventures, Madrone Partners,
USVP Venture Partners, Rockport Capital Partners, CMEA Ventures
and Redpoint Ventures.
The company said last week it could not bring down its
costs fast enough to compete with cheaper products from China.
Chinese production of solar panels has exploded in recent
years, and their panels have helped drive the price of solar
energy down dramatically, putting pressure on panel makers with
higher costs.
On Thursday, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden urged Obama to use U.S.
trade laws to restrict "surging" imports of Chinese panels.
[ID:nN1E78716U]
Solyndra is seeking a buyer to avoid a firesale liquidation
of its assets. At a bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday,
Solyndra Chief Financial Officer W.G. Stover declined to
identify either of the two companies that have shown an
interest in the company's operations.
Also at the hearing, a government attorney said Solyndra
should have filed for bankruptcy "a long time ago," and
questioned why the company still needed more than 100
employees. [ID:nN1E7861BS]
On Thursday, House of Representatives Democrats Henry
Waxman of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Diana DeGette
of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee called on the
subcommittee's chairman, Cliff Stearns, to invite Solyndra
Chief Executive Brian Harrison to testify at a Sept. 14 hearing
on the Solyndra loan guarantee.
Lawmakers have been probing Solyndra's loan guarantee, the
first awarded under a government program to support innovative
green technologies, since earlier this year.
In a letter to Stearns, Waxman and DeGette said Harrison
met with the Energy and Commerce Committee less than two months
ago and said at the time that Solyndra "was in a strong
financial position and in no danger of failing."
Harrison has been contacted by the FBI but has not yet been
interviewed, Miller said.
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, Tim
Gardner in Washington and Matt Daily in New York; writing by
Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, John
Wallace and Richard Chang)