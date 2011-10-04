* Stearns in interview: "We can't compete with China"

* White House says China provided $30 bln to solar firms

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The White House criticized a Republican congressman leading a probe into a failed government loan by calling Cliff Stearns a defeatist who had given up on the U.S. renewable energy sector.

Stearns, a Florida Republican who chairs the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce investigations subcommittee, was quoted in an interview on National Public Radio as saying he does not support taxpayer backing for businesses.

"We can't compete with China to make solar panels and wind turbines," NPR quoted Stearns as saying.

The comments come as Stearns' committee investigates an Energy Department guarantee of a $535 million loan to Solyndra, a solar panel maker that filed for bankruptcy in August and is the focus of an FBI investigation. [ID:nS1E78M1Z5]

The administration has defended its handling of the loan, and said Solyndra and other solar companies have been hit hard by cheap financing that China has offered its solar sector.

The White House cast Stearns' comments as showing "counterproductive defeatism."

China gave solar companies $30 billion in financing last year and has overtaken U.S. market share in the sector, said Dan Pfeiffer, White House communications director.

"The answer to this challenge is not to wave the white flag and give up on American workers. America has never declared defeat after a single setback," Pfeiffer said in a blog post.

"It's time to do what we've always done in the face of a tough competitor: roll up our sleeves and recapture the lead," Pfeiffer said.

The Obama administration had showcased the Solyndra loan as an example of how to spur jobs in the clean energy sector.

Republicans have released emails that they say show the loan was rushed and mismanaged, and have alleged that the administration favored the company because its investors included Argonaut Private Equity, a private fund owned by Obama fundraiser George Kaiser. [ID:nN1E7921O5]

President Barack Obama said this week he did not regret holding Solyndra up as a model for clean energy investment.