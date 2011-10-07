* Treasury Dept sought details on troubled solar company
* Treasury questioned legality of loan restructuring
* Official complained was not given a say on the deal
* Energy Dept: decision was legal
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 A top U.S. Treasury
Department official complained the Energy Department kept
Treasury in the dark about the precarious financial situation
of Solyndra, a failed solar panel maker that had received
government backing.
Mary Miller, Treasury's assistant secretary for financial
markets, emailed the White House budget director in August with
her concerns only two weeks before Solyndra filed for
bankruptcy and was raided by the FBI, according to excerpts
released on Friday by Republicans investigating the failed
company.
The investigation into Solyndra has become a political
headache for the Obama administration, which has staunchly
defended decisions made on the $535 million loan guarantee
under a program designed to spur clean energy technology.
When the company ran out of cash, the Energy Department
agreed in February to a plan to restructure its debt. In that
restructuring, some $75 million in private investment was
ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy. That
private fund was backed by a prominent Obama fundraiser.
The loan was provided by Treasury's Federal Financing Bank
and was guaranteed and monitored by the Energy Department.
Treasury Department lawyers did not think the law allowed
for the government loan to be subordinated, Miller said in an
Aug. 17 email to Jeffrey Zients, deputy director of the White
House Office of Management and Budget.
"In February, we requested in writing that DOE seek the
Department of Justice's approval of any proposed restructuring.
To our knowledge, that has never happened,'" Miller said in the
email.
She also complained that "DOE has not responded to any
requests for information about Solyndra" despite requests
dating to July 2010, leaving Treasury to get its information
solely from the OMB.
But emails provided by the administration showed that top
staff at the Energy Department discussed the concerns with the
chief financial officer of Treasury's Federal Financing Bank.
"Ultimately, DOE's determination that the restructuring was
legal was made by career lawyers in the loan program based on a
careful analysis of the statute," an Energy Department
spokesman said.
A Treasury spokesman declined to elaborate on the contents
of Miller's email.
The House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee
has now requested Treasury turn over all documents related to
the Solyndra loan guarantee.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Bill Trott)