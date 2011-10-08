* White House discloses new emails on Solyndra loan
* Energy Department official pressed on loan
* Republicans see "disturbingly close relationship"
* Treasury questioned legality of loan restructuring
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 An Obama administration
appointee at the U.S. Energy Department pressed White House
analysts to sign off on a $535 million loan to Solyndra even
though his wife worked for the failed solar panel maker's law
firm, according to internal emails made public on Friday.
The revelation adds new drama to a political battle over
the administration's backing for Solyndra, which has filed for
bankruptcy and has been raided by the FBI. The newly disclosed
emails reveal "a disturbingly close relationship" between the
White House, campaign donors and wealthy investors relating to
Solyndra, a senior congressional Republican said.
The emails show frequent inquiries from Steven Spinner, who
was an adviser to the Energy Department on its use of economic
stimulus funding to spur clean energy technology, on the
Solyndra loan, according to a report in the New York Times.
On Sept. 29, the Energy Department had posted a "fact
check" on Spinner's involvement in the Solyndra case on its
website, explaining that he started his job after the company
received conditional approval for its loan application.
The department said Spinner "was recused from engaging in
any discussions on decisions affecting specific loan
applications in which his spouse's law firm was involved out of
concern for the appearance of a conflict of interest."
Allison Spinner is a partner at the law firm Wilson Sonsini
Goodrich & Rosati, which represented Solyndra.
Energy Department spokesman Damien LaVera said on Friday
that the department's ethics officer had cleared Spinner to
"oversee and monitor the progress of applications," although he
was not allowed to make decisions on loans or their terms.
LaVera added that Allison Spinner had "agreed not to
participate in or receive any financial compensation from her
law firm's work on behalf of any loan program applicant."
Allison Spinner did not work on the Solyndra matter and the
firm created an "ethical wall" between her and any of its work
on Energy Department issues while her husband worked for the
government, according to Courtney Dorman, a spokeswoman for
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said.
While Steve Spinner was at the department, Allison Spinner
had agreed to not work on Energy Department issues for clients,
and the firm did not discuss or disclose related issues or
documents with her, Dorman said.
Steven and Allison Spinner did not respond to requests for
comment.
'BREATHING DOWN MY NECK'
The White House, which has aggressively defended decisions
made on the loan guarantee, turned over the emails on Friday to
the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee,
which has been probing the loan for the past eight months.
"The paper trail released by the White House portrays a
disturbingly close relationship between President Obama's West
Wing inner circle, campaign donors, and wealthy investors that
spawned the Solyndra mess," Representatives Fred Upton, the
panel's chairman, and Cliff Stearns, the head of the
investigation, said in a statement.
The emails show Spinner discussed the pending final
decision often with Solyndra officials, Energy Department
colleagues, and the White House budget office, the New York
Times said.
"I have the O.V.P. and W.H. breathing down my neck on
this," Spinner wrote, referring to the office of the vice
president and the White House in an email to an Energy
Department loan officer.
Spinner, who advises clean tech companies in San Francisco,
was an Obama fundraiser during the 2008 presidential campaign,
the newspaper said.
Other emails showed top U.S. Treasury Department officials
were alarmed about an Energy Department decision to restructure
the company's debt earlier this year, when it ran out of cash.
The plan allowed some $75 million in private investment to
be ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy.
That private fund was backed by a prominent Obama fundraiser,
George Kaiser.
IN THE DARK
Mary Miller, Treasury's assistant secretary for financial
markets, emailed the White House budget director two weeks
before Solyndra filed for bankruptcy, complaining the Energy
Department had kept Treasury in the dark.
The loan was provided by Treasury's Federal Financing Bank
but was guaranteed and monitored by the Energy Department.
Treasury Department lawyers did not think the law allowed
for the government loan to be subordinated, Miller said in an
Aug. 17 email to Jeffrey Zients, deputy director of the White
House Office of Management and Budget.
"In February, we requested in writing that DOE seek the
Department of Justice's approval of any proposed restructuring.
To our knowledge, that has never happened,'" Miller said in the
email, excerpts of which were provided by House Republicans.
She also complained that "DOE has not responded to any
requests for information about Solyndra" despite requests
dating to July 2010.
But emails provided by the administration showed that top
staff at the Energy Department discussed the concerns with the
chief financial officer of Treasury's Federal Financing Bank.
"Ultimately, DOE's determination that the restructuring was
legal was made by career lawyers in the loan program based on a
careful analysis of the statute," an Energy Department
spokesman said.
A Treasury spokesman declined to elaborate on the contents
of Miller's email.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee has now requested
Treasury turn over all documents related to the Solyndra loan
guarantee.
The panel has collected tens of thousands of pages of
documents from the Energy Department and White House, and has
requested information from two private investors in Solyndra.
The committee has also asked the Energy Department for
information on 27 other guarantees backing about $16 billion in
loans. The panel is slated to hold another hearing on its
findings next Friday, Oct. 14.
(Editing by Will Dunham)