Oct 12 The CEO of failed solar panel maker Solyndra LLC has left the company, just weeks after he declined to answer questions posed by a congressional panel that was investigating a $535 million government loan to the company.

Brian Harrison left Solyndra "as scheduled on Oct. 7," according to a filing with Delaware's bankruptcy court, which is handling the company's Chapter 11 case.

Solyndra asked the bankruptcy court to approve the appointment of Todd Neilson of Berkeley Research Group LLC as the company's chief restructuring officer, essentially taking up the role of CEO.

Solyndra filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6, burdened with $783 million of secured debt and squeezed by falling prices for panels caused by an industry glut.

The Department of Energy guaranteed the $535 million loan to the company, which Solyndra has said may not be repaid in full. (Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Dave Zimmerman)