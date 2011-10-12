Oct 12 The CEO of failed solar panel maker
Solyndra LLC has left the company, just weeks after he declined
to answer questions posed by a congressional panel that was
investigating a $535 million government loan to the company.
Brian Harrison left Solyndra "as scheduled on Oct. 7,"
according to a filing with Delaware's bankruptcy court, which
is handling the company's Chapter 11 case.
Solyndra asked the bankruptcy court to approve the
appointment of Todd Neilson of Berkeley Research Group LLC as
the company's chief restructuring officer, essentially taking
up the role of CEO.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6, burdened with
$783 million of secured debt and squeezed by falling prices for
panels caused by an industry glut.
The Department of Energy guaranteed the $535 million loan
to the company, which Solyndra has said may not be repaid in
full.
(Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Dave Zimmerman)