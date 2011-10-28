WASHINGTON Oct 28 The White House has ordered an independent review of the Energy Department's loan portfolio after a bad loan to failed solar panel maker Solyndra turned into a political embarrassment.

Herb Allison, a former Merrill Lynch banker who played a key role helping the U.S. government during the financial crisis, will review the department's loans in the next 60 days and issue a public report on how to improve the program, the White House said.

The announcement comes as Republicans in the House of Representatives step up their probe into a $535 million Energy Department loan guarantee to Solyndra, a solar company that has filed for bankruptcy and was raided by the FBI.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee threatened on Friday to subpoena internal White House emails about the loan. They have questioned whether Obama campaign donors who were also investors in the project played a role in decisions on the loan.

The White House and Energy Department have denied those allegations. (Editing by Eric Beech)