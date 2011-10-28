WASHINGTON Oct 28 The White House has ordered
an independent review of the Energy Department's loan portfolio
after a bad loan to failed solar panel maker Solyndra turned
into a political embarrassment.
Herb Allison, a former Merrill Lynch banker who played a
key role helping the U.S. government during the financial
crisis, will review the department's loans in the next 60 days
and issue a public report on how to improve the program, the
White House said.
The announcement comes as Republicans in the House of
Representatives step up their probe into a $535 million Energy
Department loan guarantee to Solyndra, a solar company that has
filed for bankruptcy and was raided by the FBI.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee threatened on
Friday to subpoena internal White House emails about the loan.
They have questioned whether Obama campaign donors who were
also investors in the project played a role in decisions on the
loan.
The White House and Energy Department have denied those
allegations.
(Editing by Eric Beech)