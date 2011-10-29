* Reviewer oversaw bank bailout during financial crisis
* Will deliver report in 60 days on energy loan programs
* Republicans threaten to subpoena West Wing emails
(Adds Republican comment, paragraph 6)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The White House said on
Friday it would conduct an independent review of the Energy
Department's loan portfolio following the collapse of Solyndra,
the solar panel maker that went bankrupt last month after
receiving a hefty federal loan guarantee.
Herb Allison, a former Merrill Lynch banker who played an
important role helping the U.S. government during the financial
crisis, will review the department's loans in the next 60 days
and issue a public report on how to improve the program, the
White House said.
"He is tough, always tells it like it is, and we look
forward to his thorough and candid assessment," White House
Chief of Staff William Daley said in a statement.
The announcement comes as Republicans in the House of
Representatives step up their probe into a $535 million Energy
Department loan guarantee to Solyndra, which is also being
probed by the FBI.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Solyndra: bright forecasts as cash ran out [ID:nS1E78M1Z5]
Treasury skeptical of Solyndra rescue [ID:nN1E79D1WZ]
Solyndra CEO leaves, high-profile fixer [ID:nN1E79B0LM]
SPECIAL REPORT-Singed by Solyndra [ID:nL5E7LL4AD]
ANALYSIS-Shadow cast on US energy loan aid [ID:nN1E7950OE]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Republicans have criticized President Barack Obama, a
champion of "clean" energy sources such as solar and wind, for
not doing more to encourage traditional energy exploration,
which they say would create more jobs.
"Finally, officials at the White House are acknowledging
that the program responsible for Solyndra may not have been the
jobs program that was promised to the American people," said
Representative Cliff Stearns, the Republican leading the Energy
Committee's investigation.
The review also comes a year before the 2012 presidential
election and could be aimed at reducing political fallout for
Obama from Solyndra's failure.
"The administration needs to take charge and show it is
taking it seriously," said Larry Sabato, a University of
Virginia political science professor.
"It's half a billion dollars (loan guarantee) in a time of
austerity and clearly people felt it was inappropriate," Sabato
said.
SUBPOENA THREAT
The House Energy and Commerce Committee threatened on
Friday to subpoena the White House for access to e-mails about
the guarantee. It has questioned whether Obama campaign donors
who were investors in the project played a role in decisions on
the loan.
The White House and Energy Department have denied the
allegations.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu, slated to testify before
Republicans investigating the Solyndra loan program on Nov. 17,
said he looked forward to receiving Allison's recommendations.
"I ... have directed my staff to make sure that the
Department provides all necessary assistance and information,"
Chu said in a statement.
The White House has released more than 900 pages of e-mails
on the issue, part of a stack of about 70,000 pages of internal
government documents Republican investigators have obtained on
the deal.
Allison's brief goes beyond Solyndra to look at the DOE's
entire loan portfolio of $35.9 billion -- $24.5 billion of
which have been finalized.
That includes "green energy" loans like the one given to
Solyndra, as well as loan guarantees for new nuclear plants and
for grants and loans for more energy-efficient vehicles.
Allison was chosen by the Bush administration to run Fannie
Mae after the government seized the mortgage buyer and the
smaller housing finance firm, Freddie Mac, at the height of the
2008 financial crisis.
He was national finance chairman to John McCain during the
Republican senator's first run for the presidential nomination
in 2000.
In 2009, Allison oversaw the Treasury Department's $700
billion bank bailout, known as the Troubled Asset Relief
Program.
He can hire outside experts to help review the portfolio
and prepare his report, which will establish an "early warning
system" to identify potential concerns, the White House said.
Pietro Nivola, a senior fellow at the Brookings
Institution, said the investigation allowed the White House to
show it was addressing the concerns raised by Solyndra.
"It sends the signal that they've gotten the message,
they're not complacent ... and they don't want this sort of
thing to happen over and over again," Nivola said.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Rachelle Younglai and
Jeff Mason in Washington, and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles;
Editing by Peter Cooney)