By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 An adviser to President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign delivered a damning e-mail critique of the U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu's ability to advance clean energy technology, calling for his demotion.

The White House handed over e-mails sent by the former adviser, Dan Carol, to top Obama advisers as part of a 135-page response on Friday to Republicans investigating the government's aid to Solyndra, a bankrupt solar panel maker.

The Solyndra issue has become politically sensitive for Obama in the lead-up to the 2012 presidential election, because the president and several of his senior officials had held it up as a good example of creating "green energy" jobs.

The e-mails come less than a week before Chu is slated to face intense questioning from Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce committee about the $535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra, which was raided by the FBI.

In the e-mails, obtained from a government source, Carol predicted a "wave of GOP (Republican) attacks that are surely coming over Solyndra and other inside DOE (Department of Energy) deals that have gone to Obama donors and have underperformed."

In a March 13 e-mail, Carol told Pete Rouse, a senior Obama advisor, that Chu should be demoted to "chief scientist" and advocated wholesale change for several top positions.

"We are in an energy emergency, so pardon my aggressive intrusions," Carol said. He called Chu "wonderful and brilliant" but said he was not comfortable meeting bankers.

Rouse forwarded the e-mail to others, asking for comments on the energy policy concerns, noting Carol "is smart and reflects the president's general philosophy on energy policy" although Rouse said he was "not that interested in Dan's criticism of Secretary Chu."

Reached by Reuters late on Friday, Carol said "the e-mail, the issues about DOE deployment speaks for itself."

FAILED STRATEGY

House Republicans have collected more than 200,000 pages of e-mails so far in their investigation, and this week released several showing a major private backer of Solyndra discussed the company during meetings with White House officials.

Republicans had subpoenaed the White House for the documents obtained on Friday, but an administration official said the e-mails do not show the White House making decisions on Solyndra aid.

"None of these documents contain evidence of political favoritism or wrongdoing by White House officials," Kathryn Ruemmler, President Barack Obama's chief counsel, said in a letter to the House Energy and Commerce committee.

Representatives Fred Upton and Cliff Stearns, who lead the committee's investigation, described the new disclosure as "a limited number of self-selected documents, along with their own interpretation of what those documents show.

"While the subjects of an inquiry are not the ultimate arbiters of their actions, we're hoping this is the beginning of an effort to finally make public" more information about the Solyndra loan, Upton and Stearns said in a statement.

Ruemmler told Upton and Stearns that the White House held back a group of e-mails related to discussions it had with the Energy Department about restructuring Solyndra's debt.

That plan allowed $75 million from private investors to be ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy -- a decision that Republicans have pilloried.

"We believe those are confidential communications. That's a longstanding position of Republican and Democratic administrations for decades," an administration official said, noting the e-mails would be made available for a private review by committee investigators.

Emails obtained on Friday showed Top White House energy officials were aware of the "severe liquidity crisis" at Solyndra last December and about the possibility that the government's debt would be subordinated.

