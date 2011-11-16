* Chu says loan applications were done diligently
* Energy Dept unaware of who was backing Solyndra-Chu
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Contributors to President
Barack Obama's campaign did not influence the decisions on
government aid to the now-bankrupt solar panel maker Solyndra,
Energy Secretary Steven Chu told National Public Radio.
Chu defended decisions made by the Energy Department on the
$535 million loan guarantee to Solyndra in his first major
interview on what has become a nagging political issue for the
Obama administration.
The interview, on Tuesday night, comes just ahead of his
testimony to the House Energy and Commerce committee on
Thursday, where Republicans probing the loan are expected to
grill him on the taxpayer-funded aid to Solyndra.
Republicans have raised questions about whether decisions
were made to help George Kaiser, a major investor in Solyndra
and a fund-raiser for Obama's 2008 campaign.
"No decision we made in the loan program had anything to do
with who is investing in this company," Chu said.
"Who was backing the company had nothing to do with the
work of our loan professionals. To what extent they were even
aware I can't really say. But certainly, at my level and the
people I was talking to, we were not aware of either the
Democrat or Republican backers," he said.
When Chu was named Energy Secretary, he made speeding up
delivery of loan guarantees to renewable energy companies a top
priority. He said he stood by his decision to move fast.
"We improved the process. We did not cut corners. We
actually made it more thorough and diligent," Chu said.
The department did its homework on the loan and could not
have predicted the plunging price of solar panels that killed
the company, which had higher costs than competitors.
"As time went on, there was a growing concern because of
the cash flow. And so we certainly were watching this and
looking at this very closely. And then eventually, we
recognized that they were in deep trouble," Chu said.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)