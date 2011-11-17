* Chu says department did due diligence on loan
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 The U.S. Energy Department
did its homework on a $535 million loan guarantee it gave to
now-bankrupt solar panel maker Solyndra, Energy Secretary
Steven Chu plans to tell lawmakers at a hearing on Thursday.
Republicans are expected to grill Chu on taxpayer-funded
aid to Solyndra, brandishing e-mails from government officials
and investors that they say show the loan was rushed, poorly
supervised and ill-advisedly restructured.
Chu's prepared remarks for the House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce committee show he plans to stand firm on
the Obama administration's strategy of investing in clean
energy.
"The loan guarantee to Solyndra was subject to proper,
rigorous scrutiny and healthy debate during every phase of the
process," according to his testimony.
"When it comes to the clean energy race, America faces a
simple choice: compete or accept defeat. I believe we can and
must compete," Chu said, urging Congress to continue to finance
renewable energy projects.
In his remarks, he took ownership of final decisions on the
aid to Solyndra and denied deciding anything about the loan
guarantee "based on political considerations."
Investigators have gathered more than 250,000 pages of
documents about Solyndra and conducted hours of interviews over
the past nine months. Chu is the most senior government
official to appear before the House committee.
Democratic lawmakers plan to knock down the Republican
arguments, according to a staff memo released on Wednesday that
includes a third-party legal opinion confirming the loan
restructuring was permissible.
The opinion was prepared by Mary Anne Sullivan of the law
firm Hogan Lovells, who was the Energy Department's general
counsel during the Clinton administration.
FRAUD ALLEGATIONS
Lawmakers have complained Solyndra talked of rosy financial
forecasts just before it ran out of cash. The FBI raided
Solyndra's offices after it filed for bankruptcy, although
little is known about that probe.
Last week, the Energy Department gave lawmakers a copy of a
letter from a supplier who said Solyndra had sought to postpone
payments to show "a higher-than-actual cash position to the
U.S. government," according to the Democratic staff memo.
The memo did not include a copy of the letter but Democrats
said "questions may be raised" whether the Energy Department
responded appropriately.
E-mails provided to Reuters show a loan program official
referred the fraud complaint to Solyndra lawyer Ben Schwartz in
March 2010, asking him to "just send us whatever you have from
your end, and we'll put it in the file ... No further action
required."
The department official did not follow up on that request
for seven months, until the company was running out of cash and
sought to restructure its loan, e-mails showed.
"I don't mean to be a pest but can you send us an e-mail
indicating the result of your internal investigation of whether
subsequent to Nov 2009, Solyndra withheld payment to suppliers
to improve its cash position," the loan official asked.
Schwartz replied in a memo dated Nov. 4, 2010, saying
Solyndra officials found no evidence to support the complaint.
Schwartz argued that even if the allegations were true, "such
actions would not constitute fraudulent activity."
POLITICAL INFLUENCE?
Republicans have raised questions about whether decisions
were made to help George Kaiser, a major investor in Solyndra
and a fundraiser for the successful presidential election
campaign of Barack Obama, a Democrat, in 2008.
"I want to be clear: over the course of Solyndra's loan
guarantee, I did not make any decision based on political
considerations," Chu said in his prepared remarks.
Democratic lawmakers said key department officials were
unaware of Kaiser's connections and noted David Frantz, the
director of the loan program, told investigators he had never
heard of Kaiser until media reports about Solyndra.
When Solyndra struggled with cash flow in October 2010 and
Goldman Sachs failed to find new private funding to keep it
going, Kaiser's advisers were unsure whether plowing in more
money was a good idea, e-mails provided by Republicans showed.
Solyndra wanted to announce some layoffs on Oct. 28, 2010,
but postponed the bad news until after the Nov. 2 congressional
elections, according to e-mails from Argonaut Private Equity,
which manages Kaiser's investments.
"The DOE has requested a delay until after the election
(without mentioning the election)," unidentified Argonaut
officials wrote in one of three e-mails about the delay.
A Department of Energy spokesman dismissed the allegation,
saying documents it provided show "decisions about this loan
were made on the merits."
In December 2010, the department suggested a restructuring
plan that saw $75 million from Argonaut and another private
investors ranked ahead of the government in the event of
bankruptcy, the new e-mails showed.
"I struggle to recommend making the additional investment,"
Steve Mitchell, managing director of Argonaut, wrote to Kaiser,
noting the deal would give Solyndra some time to see if it
could improve sagging sales.
Chu said the plan gave taxpayers a chance to recover the
loan, even though it meant some debt would be subordinated.
"The department faced a difficult decision: force the
company into immediate bankruptcy or restructure the loan
guarantee," he said.
When the company ran out of money again, the department
looked at options for support but decided more help "was not in
the taxpayer's best interests," Chu said.
(Editing by John O'Callaghan)