* Chu has defended actions on loan, green energy policies

* Solyndra attracts no strong bids by Wednesday deadline

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 Republicans probing how a now-bankrupt solar panel company received a $535 million federal loan guarantee excoriated U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu on Thursday for his decisions on Solyndra at a hearing packed with media and spectators.

Solyndra was once held up by President Barack Obama, Chu and other top administration officials as a model of how they wanted to promote green energy and spur job growth.

But Republicans on the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce committee said the loan was rushed, poorly monitored and overhyped.

"The number of red flags about Solyndra that were raised along the way - many from within DOE - and either ignored or minimized by senior officials is astonishing," said Fred Upton, the committee's chairman, referring to the Department of Energy.

The nine-month investigation has amassed more than 250,000 pages of documents. Republicans argue the government could have pulled the plug earlier, but instead restructured the deal, putting taxpayers at risk.

That plan was viewed as a better option for recovering as much taxpayer money as possible, Chu said.

But Solyndra has not been able to find any acceptable buyers by a Wednesday deadline, according to a notice filed hours before the hearing in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The company and its main creditors agreed to put off an auction of its assets for two months in the hope stronger bids emerge.

In his prepared testimony, Chu, a bookish physicist and Nobel laureate, took full responsibility for decisions on the loan. He said his department did its due diligence on the risks, and was not influenced by Solyndra investor George Kaiser, an Obama donor.

Chu released his testimony on his blog the day before the hearing, defending the loan and the administration's policies to spur renewable energy.

He is the highest-level government official to appear before the committee over the Solyndra loan issue.

Earlier hearings featured a top Energy Department loan official, who has since resigned, and two Solyndra executives, who refused to answer questions, invoking their right against self-incrimination provided by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The FBI raided Solyndra in September. Little is known about that investigation.

Democrats on the committee complained the hearing was being used to score political points rather than to conduct a serious investigation.

They highlighted an email from a Solyndra supplier who complained the company was postponing payments in November 2009 to plump up its balance sheet.

They questioned whether the Energy Department had thoroughly investigated the claim, which the company had dismissed. (Editing by Mohammad Zargham)