By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 Republicans probing how a
now-bankrupt solar panel company received a $535 million
federal loan guarantee excoriated U.S. Energy Secretary Steven
Chu on Thursday for his decisions on Solyndra at a hearing
packed with media and spectators.
Solyndra was once held up by President Barack Obama, Chu
and other top administration officials as a model of how they
wanted to promote green energy and spur job growth.
But Republicans on the House of Representatives Energy and
Commerce committee said the loan was rushed, poorly monitored
and overhyped.
"The number of red flags about Solyndra that were raised
along the way - many from within DOE - and either ignored or
minimized by senior officials is astonishing," said Fred Upton,
the committee's chairman, referring to the Department of
Energy.
The nine-month investigation has amassed more than 250,000
pages of documents. Republicans argue the government could have
pulled the plug earlier, but instead restructured the deal,
putting taxpayers at risk.
That plan was viewed as a better option for recovering as
much taxpayer money as possible, Chu said.
But Solyndra has not been able to find any acceptable
buyers by a Wednesday deadline, according to a notice filed
hours before the hearing in federal bankruptcy court in
Delaware.
The company and its main creditors agreed to put off an
auction of its assets for two months in the hope stronger bids
emerge.
In his prepared testimony, Chu, a bookish physicist and
Nobel laureate, took full responsibility for decisions on the
loan. He said his department did its due diligence on the
risks, and was not influenced by Solyndra investor George
Kaiser, an Obama donor.
Chu released his testimony on his blog the day before the
hearing, defending the loan and the administration's policies
to spur renewable energy.
He is the highest-level government official to appear
before the committee over the Solyndra loan issue.
Earlier hearings featured a top Energy Department loan
official, who has since resigned, and two Solyndra executives,
who refused to answer questions, invoking their right against
self-incrimination provided by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S.
Constitution.
The FBI raided Solyndra in September. Little is known about
that investigation.
Democrats on the committee complained the hearing was being
used to score political points rather than to conduct a serious
investigation.
They highlighted an email from a Solyndra supplier who
complained the company was postponing payments in November 2009
to plump up its balance sheet.
They questioned whether the Energy Department had
thoroughly investigated the claim, which the company had
dismissed.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)