By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov 22 Solyndra LLC, the
bankrupt solar panel maker that owes $500 million to the U.S.
government, plans to auction off its machinery in January if it
does not get bids for the entire business by an extended
deadline.
Solyndra said last week that an initial deadline passed
without any satisfactory bids to buy the entire company and
restart production, damping hopes that some of its 1,000 idled
workers might be rehired.
The company's advisers have focused on selling the business
as a whole as the best way to generate money to repay
creditors.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy in September as panel prices
have plummeted due to a glut of supply. The company had a $535
million loan that was guaranteed by the Department of Energy.
The company's failure has been an embarrassment for the
White House after President Barack Obama visited the company
last year. His administration has promoted clean energy as one
way to create jobs.
Solyndra will file a motion as soon as Tuesday evening for
permission to sell its equipment at an auction in mid-January,
Debra Grassgreen, the company's attorney, told a bankruptcy
court hearing.
If a buyer for the entire business emerges, then the
machinery auction would be unnecessary, Grassgreen said.
Solyndra's advisers still hold out hope they may strike a
deal to sell the business as a going concern. Todd Neilson,
Solyndra's chief restructuring officer, said after the hearing
that Solyndra did receive bids for the business, but said he
would not describe them as serious bids.
Solyndra's headquarters were raided by the Federal Bureau
of Investigation shortly after it filed for bankruptcy, and
Congress is investigating if political connections played a
role in approving the loan guarantee.
Neilson said he sensed that potential bidders were being
driven away by politics as well as the depressed market for
solar businesses.
The case is In re Solyndra LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 11-12799
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Gary Hill)