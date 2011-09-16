Sept 16 White House staffers were worried in
January about the political fallout of the bankruptcy of solar
panel maker Solyndra, weeks before the U.S. Department of
Energy agreed to restructure its $535 million federal loan
guarantee, an email between senior staffers of the Office of
Management and Budget shows.
"While the company may avoid default with a restructuring,
there is also a good chance it will not," the Jan. 31, 2011
email said. "If Solyndra defaults down the road, the optics
will arguably be worse later than they would be today."
The staffer also noted that a future failure of the company
"will likely coincide with the 2012 campaign season heating
up."
The email was released by the House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee as part of its investigation into
Solyndra's loan guarantee.
The committee held a hearing on the matter earlier this
week at which Republican lawmakers accused the Obama
administration of ignoring signs of financial trouble at the
solar panel maker in its haste to grant the loan guarantee and
participate in a groundbreaking of Solyndra's federally backed
factory in California. [ID:nS1E78D17A]
Republicans control the House.
The Solyndra debacle has also been fraught with accusations
of political favoritism, as the company's biggest shareholder
-- Argonaut Ventures -- is backed by Obama fundraiser George
Kaiser.
Solyndra filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier
this month, saying it could not compete with overseas rivals
with cheaper products. Agents from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation searched the company's offices two days later.
The DOE created the loan guarantee program for green energy
projects under the Bush administration in 2005, but the first
loan guarantee -- Solyndra's -- wasn't extended until 2009 when
the program received stimulus funding.
Solyndra's loan guarantee was then restructured by the
government earlier this year to avoid a cash crunch.
Six months later, Solyndra approached the DOE about a
second restructuring of its loan guarantee. DOE officials
informed the company on Aug. 30 that a second restructuring was
not possible, and the company announced its intent to file for
bankruptcy the following day.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)