* Failed solar company wants more time to find buyer
* Says 100 prospective buyers have been contacted
* Could hold auction on Oct. 28
Sept 17 Bankrupt solar panel maker Solyndra LLC
said it needed more than the initially expected four weeks to
find a buyer to take over its idled operations, which were
funded with a controversial $535 million federal loan
guarantee.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy this month with a plan to try
to find a buyer by early October who could restart its recently
shuttered factory and rehire some of its 1,000 staff.
Republican lawmakers have accused the Obama administration
of ignoring signs of financial trouble at the company in its
haste to grant the loan guarantee and participate in a
groundbreaking of Solyndra's federally backed factory in
California. [ID:nS1E78D17A]
The company said in documents filed late on Friday with
Delaware's bankruptcy court that it now proposes to accept bids
until Oct. 25, although it does not have an initial bidder.
If multiple bids qualify under its proposed guidelines, an
auction will be held on Oct. 28 at a San Francisco law office.
The company plans to seek the approval of the bankruptcy court
for the sale on Nov. 2.
The company said it had hired investment bankers from
Imperial Capital LLC and they had contacted 100 prospective
buyers.
If the company fails to find a buyer who can restart its
manufacturing, it has said it plans to liquidate the company's
equipment in a piecemeal sale.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6, burdened with
$783 million of secured debt and squeezed by falling prices for
panels caused by an industry glut.
The Department of Energy guaranteed the $535 million loan
to the company, which Solyndra has said may not be repaid in
full.
The Solyndra debacle has also been fraught with accusations
of political favoritism, as the company's biggest shareholder
-- Argonaut Ventures -- is backed by Obama fundraiser George
Kaiser.
Solyndra's offices were raided by the FBI two days after
the company filed for bankruptcy, although the FBI did not say
what prompted the raid. [ID:nN1E7870XB]
The proposed auction procedures must be approved by the
bankruptcy court.
The case is Solyndra LLC, Case No. 11-12799, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania; Editing by
Xavier Briand)