* Argonaut, Madrone asked to hand over Solyndra documents
* Republicans want to know more about debt restructuring
* Deal put funds ahead of government for portion of debt
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. Republican lawmakers
investigating government loan guarantees to the green energy
sector have turned their focus to key private investors in the
failed Solyndra solar company, asking them for a huge raft of
documents.
The U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce
committee wants Argonaut Private Equity and Madrone Capitol to
turn over documents related to Solyndra's $535 million federal
loan guarantee, its canceled initial public offering and their
communications with the Obama administration.
Republicans want to know more about how the company's debt
was restructured earlier this year, "putting the venture
capitalists at the front of the line, ahead of taxpayers, in
the event of bankruptcy, which was in violation of the plain
letter of the law," Energy Committee chairman Fred Upton said
in a statement.
The lawmakers have been probing whether politics influenced
government loans to Solyndra. Argonaut is backed by Obama
fundraiser George Kaiser, while Madrone is affiliated with the
Walton family which founded Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
In identical letters to the firms, the lawmakers asked for
material by Sept. 28. Democratic lawmakers on the committee
have said they want the two firms to testify about the loans.
Solyndra was the first company to receive loan guarantee
funding under the alternative energy loan program, but filed
for bankruptcy last month, and is the target of an FBI
investigation.
The Solyndra loan had been hailed by President Barack Obama
and other top officials in the Democratic administration as a
model of how the government could kick-start job growth in
clean energy.
Republicans have uncovered e-mails showing concerns about
the company's finances dating back before the loans were made.
Other e-mails suggested decisions may have been rushed to
accommodate the schedules of administration officials who
wanted to promote them.
The committee will hold a hearing on Friday with Solyndra
executives, who have said through their attorneys that they
will invoke their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid
self-incrimination and will not answer questions.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Vicki Allen)