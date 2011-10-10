* Issa: were guarantees rushed to meet Sept 30 deadline?
* Loans went to solar plants with contracts for the power
* Fri: House Energy panel to hold another Solyndra hearing
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 A top Republican
congressional watchdog wants the Energy Department to turn over
documents and emails about $4.7 billion in loan guarantees for
four solar projects approved right before a Sept 30 deadline.
The last-minute approvals of the projects raise fears that
"the evaluation of loan guarantees may have been rushed in
order to meet a deadline," said Darrell Issa, chairman of the
House Oversight Committee, in a letter to Energy Secretary
Steven Chu.
Issa and other Republicans in the House of Representatives
have pushed to highlight concerns about a loan guarantee to
Solyndra, a failed solar panel manufacturer that has filed for
bankruptcy and is being investigated by the FBI.
Solyndra was the first company to receive an Energy
Department loan guarantee, worth $535 million, in 2009. The
Solyndra investigation has been politically embarrassing for
the Obama administration, which had made clean energy job
creation a key plank in its energy policy. [ID:nN1E7961VD]
Funding for the program expired on Sept 30, and on that
day, the department approved loan guarantees to First Solar Inc
(FSLR.O) for two solar power plants and SunPower Corp SPWRA.O
for another plant.
The projects were different than Solyndra. While Solyndra's
loan went toward building a factory, the three power plants
approved Sept 30 had a fixed revenue stream from contracts for
the electricity produced by the plants.
After the Energy Department approved the loan guarantees,
the plants were bought by some of the largest utilities in the
nation. [ID:nS1E78T1PX]
The committee wants to know whether the sale of the
projects to the utilities was a condition for approval of the
loans.
Exelon (EXC.N) bought First Solar's Antelope Valley
project, while NextEra Energy (NEE.N) and GE's Energy Financial
Services (GE.N) bought First Solar's Desert Sunlight plant.
NRG Energy (NRG.N) bought SunPower's California Valley
project.
The fourth loan guarantee was for a project owned by
Prologis (PLD.N) to install solar panels on industrial
buildings, which was also backed by NRG.
Issa asked for emails between the Energy Department and all
the companies involved, as well as emails between the Energy
Department and White House concerning the projects.
The panel also asked a series of questions about the
technology used by First Solar, and asked why the Energy
Department failed to finalize a guarantee for First Solar's
Topaz plant. [ID:nS1E78L0ET]
The House Energy and Commerce Committee has been leading
the probe of Solyndra and the loan guarantees, and is slated to
hold another hearing on the issue on Friday.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)