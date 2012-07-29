NEW YORK, July 29 Solyndra LLC, the solar panel
maker that received $535 million in federal loan guarantees
before filing for bankruptcy last September, has filed a Chapter
11 reorganization plan, according to court documents.
The company on Friday filed the plan in the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Wilmington, Delaware, which will take virtually all the
remaining assets of the company and put them into the Solyndra
Residual Trust.
"The Plan proposes to fairly and efficiently restructure the
Debtors' liabilities and distribute the Debtors' assets in a
manner that will allow these Chapter 11 Cases to be promptly
concluded," the filing said.
One of the plan's sponsors is Argonaut Ventures I, LLC, one
of the company's largest debtors and an investment vehicle of
the George Kaiser Family Foundation of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The
other is Madrone Partners LP.
The case is Solyndra LLC, Case No. 11-12799, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)