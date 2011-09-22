* Initial restructuring was "entirely legal"-DOE's Poneman
* New deal in Aug would not have helped taxpayers-Poneman
* Committee asks for more documents from Solyndra loan
* Democrats want probe of effectiveness of energy policies
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The U.S. government refused
to further alter its loan deal with Solyndra in August after
determining it would not help the now-bankrupt solar panel
company survive, a top Energy Department official said on
Thursday.
After consulting with experts and weighing possible
outcomes for solar start-up Solyndra, the first recipient of a
government loan guarantee for renewable energy, the department
knew that new terms for the loan would not help the ailing
company, said Deputy Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman said.
"The assessment was that the taxpayers' best interest would
not be served by doing another turn of the wheel at that
point," Poneman told reporters after a congressional hearing on
green jobs.
Six months earlier, the government had made the opposite
decision. With hope that the company could still survive, the
department changed the terms of the $535 million loan guarantee
Solyndra received in 2009, giving the government lower priority
for repayment in the event of default, said Poneman, who was
directly involved in the restructuring decision.
Republican lawmakers investigating the Solyndra loan
guarantee have said this revised arrangement placing taxpayers
behind other creditors may have run afoul of federal law.
Poneman, the No. 2 official at the department, defended the
restructuring, saying the government's deal had firm legal
footing.
"We actually had the benefit of extensive legal review of
that question," Poneman said.
"The statute is quite clear when you are issuing a loan:
you have to have priority and we did. The statute is also
equally clear that the Secretary of Energy has a responsibility
to maximize taxpayer interest," he added.
When faced with the opportunity to restructure the deal the
first time around, Poneman said the department had to make
"hard choices" about whether taxpayers would get more return
from attempting to keep the company afloat or whether it would
be better to let the company go into liquidation.
The decision was made at that time to revise the deal,
which Poneman said was "entirely legal."
FALLOUT FROM SOLYNDRA
The fall of Solyndra and a subsequent Justice Department
investigation of the company has spurred intense criticism of
the Obama administration's clean energy policies, with
Republicans charging that the department placed political
concerns above financial vetting for pet projects.
The Republican-led Energy and Commerce committee will hold
a hearing with top Solyndra executives on Friday. The
executives are expected invoke their right against
self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution and decline to answer questions. [ID:nS1E78J1L6]
As part of their probe of the Solyndra loan, committee
members on Thursday asked for all documents of all
communications the Energy Department had with the White House
and the Treasury Department related to Solyndra.
Top Democrats on the energy committee, Henry Waxman and
Diana DeGette, asked the panel to expand its probe of Solyndra
to look at whether U.S. policies are doing enough to make sure
U.S. solar manufacturers can compete in a global market.
Democrats have argued that heavily subsidized Chinese
competitors helped to sink Solyndra, a sign that the United
States is losing the race to be a leader in clean energy
innovation.
(Editing by David Gregorio)