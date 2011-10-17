* Judge rejects request to replace management with trustee
* Solyndra says to provide details of contracts on Tuesday
* Company's financial adviser says has active sale process
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 17 A judge declined to
appoint a trustee to replace Solyndra's management who were
accused of not answering questions about the bankruptcy of the
government-backed solar panel maker.
"It's clear this case does not rise to the level of failure
to disclose that would mandate the appointment of a trustee,"
said Delaware bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath.
The bankrupt company's chief executive, Brian Harrison,
resigned on Oct. 7, and it has mothballed its manufacturing as
it tries to find a buyer for its business.
However, other senior managers remain in place, including
W.G. Stover, the chief financial officer who refused to answer
questions before a Congressional panel investigating the
company.
Company representatives also refused to discuss contracts
in a meeting with the U.S. Department of Justice, which
prompted the request for a court-appointed trustee.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 6, burdened with
$783 million of secured debt and squeezed by falling prices for
solar panels caused by an industry glut.
The Department of Energy guaranteed a $535 million loan to
the company that Solyndra has said may not be repaid in full.
Its downfall has become a political embarrassment for the
Obama administration, which had promoted Solyndra as an example
of how it planned to spur development in clean energy
technology.
The company has also been the target of a Congressional
probe since February and its headquarters were raided by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation days after the bankruptcy
filing.
Monday's hearing centered around an "initial debtor
interview" where Department of Justice officials press company
representatives for data to determine which information is
meaningful for creditors.
Solyndra officials at the meeting were asked about a 2008
press release in which the company trumpeted $1.2 billion in
long-term contracts, far exceeding the company's $250 million
in cumulative revenues up to its bankruptcy.
A Department of Justice official said he wanted to know if
valuable contracts were involved in the sale of the company.
The company officials declined to respond because contracts
were cited in the FBI's search warrant, according to Solyndra's
vice counsel, Benjamin Schwartz.
Solyndra also argued against a trustee because it has
brought in a turnaround specialist, Todd Neilson of Berkeley
Research Group LLC, to take over running the company.
Solyndra lawyers told the court they would provide more
information about contracts at a meeting with creditors
scheduled for Tuesday.
After the hearing, Eric Carlson of Imperial Capital LLC who
is advising Solyndra on the sale of its business, said there
was active interest in the company's operations from buyers in
United States and five other countries.
He said he would be meeting with potential buyers at a
solar power convention in Dallas this month.
The case is In re Solyndra LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 11-12799
