MOGADISHU Feb 6 A passenger flight forced to make an emergency landing in Mogadishu on Tuesday was hit by a bomb explosion, Somalia's minister for transport and aviation said.

"We have confirmed that it was a bomb that exploded in the Daallo Airlines flight. It was meant to kill all aboard," Ali Ahmed Jamac told a news conference on Saturday. (Reporting by Abdirahman Hussein; Writing by Duncan Miriri)