MOGADISHU May 6 Al Shabaab Islamist militants
shot dead a government official in the Somali capital Mogadishu
on Wednesday, police and a spokesman for the group said.
Abdifatah Barre, the deputy district commissioner of
Mogadishu's Wadajir district, was shot dead in his car.
"Gunmen opened fire on the car of the deputy district
commissioner this morning. The official died and the gunmen
escaped," Major Ibrahim Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab claimed responsibility and
threatened more attacks.
"We killed the deputy district commissioner and we shall
continue killing the enemies. This is part of our operation in
Mogadishu," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, its military operations
spokesman, told Reuters.
Al Shabaab carries out attacks frequently in Somalia and in
neighbouring countries. It wants to impose its strict
interpretation of Islamic law in the region and overthrow the
Somali government, which is backed by Western donors and African
peacekeepers.
Late on Monday, gunmen from the group stormed a police
station in the country's semi-autonomous region of Puntland and
killed three policemen.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)